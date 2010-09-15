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The Hospital

Eight-year-old Leo accompanies his father and older sister to visit his mother, who is in the hospital. Her illness is never explained to Leo--both his father and sister remain vague about her condition, assuming that Leo is too young to understand. After a brief and impromptu exploration of sections of the hospital, Leo is determined to have some answers and finally demands to "know what's going on!" This film is part of a series of short dramas designed for primary grades and intended to explore family issues.
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Eight-year-old Leo accompanies his father and older sister to visit his mother, who is in the hospital. Her illness is never explained to Leo--both his father and sister remain vague about her condition, assuming that Leo is too young to understand. After a brief and impromptu exploration of sections of the hospital, Leo is determined to have some answers and finally demands to "know what's going on!" This film is part of a series of short dramas designed for primary grades and intended to explore family issues.

Health and Medicine Families Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Murray Battle
  • producer
    John Kramer
  • executive producer
    John Spotton
  • script
    Jack Blum
    Sharon Corder
  • cinematography
    Mark Irwin
  • sound
    Tom Mather
  • editing
    David New
  • re-recording
    Elius Caruso
  • music
    Jonathan Goldsmith
  • cast
    Don Allison
    Michael Anderson
    Mary Hawkins
    Jane Luk
    Brian Oakes
    Colin Oakes
    Pam Redfern
    Sara Stevens
    Nicholas Van Burek
    Peter Williams
    Jason Ross
The Hospital
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