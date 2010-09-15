Eight-year-old Leo accompanies his father and older sister to visit his mother, who is in the hospital. Her illness is never explained to Leo--both his father and sister remain vague about her condition, assuming that Leo is too young to understand. After a brief and impromptu exploration of sections of the hospital, Leo is determined to have some answers and finally demands to "know what's going on!" This film is part of a series of short dramas designed for primary grades and intended to explore family issues.