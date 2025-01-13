The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Horsing Around

1973 8 min
Never before has the meaning of horsepower been made so explicit as in this animated film by Kaj Pindal. And the one most eager to explore its real meaning is none other than a horse. This horse, named Nicholas, is bursting with energy, full of pride in his physical strength. He has doubts that all those upstart machines are really a multiplication, "energetically" speaking, of himself. But he does meet his match, and then turns to the man who started it all, James Watt, to learn the true measure of himself.

Details

Never before has the meaning of horsepower been made so explicit as in this animated film by Kaj Pindal. And the one most eager to explore its real meaning is none other than a horse. This horse, named Nicholas, is bursting with energy, full of pride in his physical strength. He has doubts that all those upstart machines are really a multiplication, "energetically" speaking, of himself. But he does meet his match, and then turns to the man who started it all, James Watt, to learn the true measure of himself.

  • director
    Kaj Pindal
  • animation
    Kaj Pindal
  • producer
    René Jodoin
  • commentary
    Bill Davies
  • photography
    Gene Larmon
  • music
    Pierre F. Brault
  • sound
    Roger Lamoureux
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel

Education

Ages 14 to 16
School subjects
Science - Physical Science Technology Education - Science and Technology
Explore and discuss the calculations of inventor James Watt, which led to the discovery of steam power and the concept of horsepower. Conduct an experiment on units of measurement of power: have 15 students lift a 5-kg mass to a height of 1 metre in 1 second. What does this represent? What other processes of discovery of Watt’s might students experiment with?
Horsing Around
