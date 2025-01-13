Horsing Around

Never before has the meaning of horsepower been made so explicit as in this animated film by Kaj Pindal. And the one most eager to explore its real meaning is none other than a horse. This horse, named Nicholas, is bursting with energy, full of pride in his physical strength. He has doubts that all those upstart machines are really a multiplication, "energetically" speaking, of himself. But he does meet his match, and then turns to the man who started it all, James Watt, to learn the true measure of himself.
