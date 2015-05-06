The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Home Fire

Home Fire is a 37 minute documentary film that explores family violence and restorative justice from an Aboriginal perspective. Featuring commentary from Elders, community leaders, and members of the justice system, Home Fire examines the colonization of Canada, historic trauma, the western justice system and grassroots healing programs in Aboriginal communities.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Home Fire is a 37 minute documentary film that explores family violence and restorative justice from an Aboriginal perspective. Featuring commentary from Elders, community leaders, and members of the justice system, Home Fire examines the colonization of Canada, historic trauma, the western justice system and grassroots healing programs in Aboriginal communities.

 This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Families Law and Crime Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • producer
    Greg Miller
    Patti LaBoucane-Benson
  • director
    Greg Miller

Education

Ages 15 to 18
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights History - Early Colonization/Settlement History and Citizenship Education - Issues in Society Today Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges

Ideal for essays and discussions about First Nations history and colonization. What does the filmmaker identify as the major social problems in Indigenous communities? What causes these problems? How does the justice system deal with them? What is the role of the family or community in relation to this system? Debate the value of restorative justice vs. the western justice system. Create a map that shows the parts of your community and the responsibility that members have to each other.

More educational content

Explore