Education

Ages 15 to 18

School subjects

Ideal for essays and discussions about First Nations history and colonization. What does the filmmaker identify as the major social problems in Indigenous communities? What causes these problems? How does the justice system deal with them? What is the role of the family or community in relation to this system? Debate the value of restorative justice vs. the western justice system. Create a map that shows the parts of your community and the responsibility that members have to each other.