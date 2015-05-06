Home Fire is a 37 minute documentary film that explores family violence and restorative justice from an Aboriginal perspective. Featuring commentary from Elders, community leaders, and members of the justice system, Home Fire examines the colonization of Canada, historic trauma, the western justice system and grassroots healing programs in Aboriginal communities.
Ideal for essays and discussions about First Nations history and colonization. What does the filmmaker identify as the major social problems in Indigenous communities? What causes these problems? How does the justice system deal with them? What is the role of the family or community in relation to this system? Debate the value of restorative justice vs. the western justice system. Create a map that shows the parts of your community and the responsibility that members have to each other.
Home Fire, Greg Miller, provided by the National Film Board of Canada