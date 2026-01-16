The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Camino al cielo

Breve documental sinfónico que ofrece una visión de la singular coexistencia religiosa que se da a lo largo de la carretera no 5 en Richmond (Columbia Británica).
Details

  • director
    Sandra Ignagni
  • producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse

Education

Ages 12 to 18
School subjects
Diversity - Diversity in Communities Ethics and Religious Culture - Religious Diversity/Heritage Health/Personal Development - Identity Social Studies - Communities in Canada/World

Brief “lesson launcher type” activity or a series of inquiry questions with a bit of context. 

Brief snapshot documentary exploring a one-mile stretch of road in British Columbia that has a great diversity of religious buildings, as well as other establishments. As you watch the documentary, think about which buildings or establishments were familiar to you. Which were new to you? Is the presence of all these buildings on a one-mile stretch of highway a unique aspect of Canadian society? Why or why not? The style of this documentary is unique. Describe what the goal of the documentary filmmaker may have been and how she planned to achieve it. What elements of documentary filmmaking did she use? Which elements did she leave out? Why? 

