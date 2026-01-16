Camino al cielo

Education

Ages 12 to 18

School subjects

Brief “lesson launcher type” activity or a series of inquiry questions with a bit of context.

Brief snapshot documentary exploring a one-mile stretch of road in British Columbia that has a great diversity of religious buildings, as well as other establishments. As you watch the documentary, think about which buildings or establishments were familiar to you. Which were new to you? Is the presence of all these buildings on a one-mile stretch of highway a unique aspect of Canadian society? Why or why not? The style of this documentary is unique. Describe what the goal of the documentary filmmaker may have been and how she planned to achieve it. What elements of documentary filmmaking did she use? Which elements did she leave out? Why?