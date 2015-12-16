Using imagery of exquisite intimacy, this short film dispels the myth that pregnancy and eroticism are mutually exclusive. The camera, shooting mainly in close-up, celebrates the glorious ripeness of a very pregnant woman. Heartbeats mixes suspense, sex, tenderness and humour to construct an insightful exposé into a very modern love affair.
Using imagery of exquisite intimacy, this short film dispels the myth that pregnancy and eroticism are mutually exclusive. The camera, shooting mainly in close-up, celebrates the glorious ripeness of a very pregnant woman. Heartbeats mixes suspense, sex, tenderness and humour to construct an insightful exposé into a very modern love affair.
Heartbeats, Dorothy Todd Henaut, provided by the National Film Board of Canada