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Heartbeats

Using imagery of exquisite intimacy, this short film dispels the myth that pregnancy and eroticism are mutually exclusive. The camera, shooting mainly in close-up, celebrates the glorious ripeness of a very pregnant woman. Heartbeats mixes suspense, sex, tenderness and humour to construct an insightful exposé into a very modern love affair.
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Using imagery of exquisite intimacy, this short film dispels the myth that pregnancy and eroticism are mutually exclusive. The camera, shooting mainly in close-up, celebrates the glorious ripeness of a very pregnant woman. Heartbeats mixes suspense, sex, tenderness and humour to construct an insightful exposé into a very modern love affair.

 This work contains scenes of nudity and/or sexuality. Viewer discretion is advised.
Sexuality and Reproduction Women All subjects
Captivating Fiction films All channels
  • director
    Dorothy Todd Henaut
  • producer
    Jacques Vallée
  • executive producer
    Josée Beaudet
  • script
    Manon Barbeau
  • photography
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Esther Auger
  • editing
    Yves Dion
  • re-recording
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Alain Bellaïche
  • cast
    Marie-Élaine Berthiaume
    Alain Zouvi
    Odette Caron
    Alice Ronfard
    Jacques Landesque
    Lyne Beaucage
    Charles Vinson
    Mathieu Boily

Education

Ages 16 to 17
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Family Diversity and Challenges Health/Personal Development - Body Image Health/Personal Development - Sexuality
According to an African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Is it possible to raise a child alone? Are the ties between members of a broken family different from those of a nuclear family? After viewing the film, students can explore various issues related to the family. Allowing them to lead discussions can result in a more meaningful and stimulating exchange. Let’s dare to engage with teens on subjects such as love and the desire to have a child.

More educational content

Heartbeats
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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