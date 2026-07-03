Part of the Finding Our Way series, which deals with contemporary family-life issues, this is the story of twelve-year-old Hayley, who must acknowledge the finality of parental separation when her father's new girlfriend abruptly enters her life. All the issues surrounding separation are realistically evoked. Hayley's anger, and her fantasy about her parents reuniting, are the central focus. But Hayley's personality is irrepressible; she finds strength in her own imagination and creativity, thus effecting the beginnings of a resolution.
Part of the Finding Our Way series, which deals with contemporary family-life issues, this is the story of twelve-year-old Hayley, who must acknowledge the finality of parental separation when her father's new girlfriend abruptly enters her life. All the issues surrounding separation are realistically evoked. Hayley's anger, and her fantasy about her parents reuniting, are the central focus. But Hayley's personality is irrepressible; she finds strength in her own imagination and creativity, thus effecting the beginnings of a resolution.
Hayley's Home Movie, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada