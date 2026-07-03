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Hayley's Home Movie

Part of the Finding Our Way series, which deals with contemporary family-life issues, this is the story of twelve-year-old Hayley, who must acknowledge the finality of parental separation when her father's new girlfriend abruptly enters her life. All the issues surrounding separation are realistically evoked. Hayley's anger, and her fantasy about her parents reuniting, are the central focus. But Hayley's personality is irrepressible; she finds strength in her own imagination and creativity, thus effecting the beginnings of a resolution.
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Part of the Finding Our Way series, which deals with contemporary family-life issues, this is the story of twelve-year-old Hayley, who must acknowledge the finality of parental separation when her father's new girlfriend abruptly enters her life. All the issues surrounding separation are realistically evoked. Hayley's anger, and her fantasy about her parents reuniting, are the central focus. But Hayley's personality is irrepressible; she finds strength in her own imagination and creativity, thus effecting the beginnings of a resolution.

Families Social Issues Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Gail Singer
  • script
    Gail Singer
  • producer
    Michael Scott
  • executive producer
    John Spotton
  • photography
    Marc Champion
  • sound
    Stuart French
  • editing
    Toni Myers
  • sound editing
    Jeremy MacLaverty
  • re-recording
    Jack Herron
  • music
    Maribeth Solomon
    Micky Erbe
  • cast
    Alli Goldwater
    Zoe Greenberg
    Keram Malicki-Sanchez
    Tony Rosato
    Michèle Scarabelli
    Linda Sorensen
    John Swindells

Education

Ages 8 to 9
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Family Diversity and Challenges Family Studies/Home Economics - Relationships
This short film can provide a way for teachers to address the subject of divorce. It is a good gateway to discussion and to getting students to talk about their own experiences. It may lead them to realize that they are not the only ones dealing with a certain situation, and that it is perhaps not as dramatic as they thought.

More educational content

Hayley's Home Movie
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Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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