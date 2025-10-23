The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Hands for the Harvest

Solutions to the problem of the acute farm labour shortages are discussed. Camps for high-school workers, the provision of available workers by towns during peak seasons, large-scale transfers of workers to critical areas, and new sources of labour such as the armed forces are suggested. New labour-saving machinery, and the possibility of the cooperative use of labour and machinery are also suggested.
Details

Agriculture War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films Work and Labour Relations All subjects
  • director
    Stanley Jackson
  • producer
    James Beveridge
  • camera
    Denis Gillson
  • narrator
    Frank Peddie
Hands for the Harvest
