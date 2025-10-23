Solutions to the problem of the acute farm labour shortages are discussed. Camps for high-school workers, the provision of available workers by towns during peak seasons, large-scale transfers of workers to critical areas, and new sources of labour such as the armed forces are suggested. New labour-saving machinery, and the possibility of the cooperative use of labour and machinery are also suggested.
Hands for the Harvest, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada