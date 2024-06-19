The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Hairy Legs

To shave or not to shave? That is the question 13-year-old Andrea is faced with for the first time, and after a messy initial attempt with her friend Christina, the answer becomes abundantly clear.
Details

Hairy Legs is a charming, feel-good animated short from Emmy Award–nominated filmmaker Andrea Dorfman. At 13, Dorfman’s decision not to shave her legs became a small but life-changing act of defiance, opening her eyes to the roles and rules imposed on women. Blending stop-motion puppetry with hand-painted animation, the film celebrates curiosity, creativity, and the messy, magical journey of growing up. Warm, witty, and deeply relatable, Hairy Legs invites viewers to embrace self-expression, question conformity, and discover the freedom in being yourself.

Social Issues Children and Youth Women All subjects
  • writer
    Andrea Dorfman
  • director
    Andrea Dorfman
  • animator
    Andrea Dorfman
  • narrator
    Andrea Dorfman
  • story consultant
    Jennifer Deyell
  • producer
    Liz Cowie
    Rohan Fernando
  • sound design
    Sacha Ratcliffe
  • original music
    Daniel Ledwell
  • musician
    Joshua Van Tassel
    Kyle Cunjak
    Kinley Dowling
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • compositing
    Serge Verreault
  • additional compositing
    Christopher MacIntosh
  • closing credit design
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • digital editing technician
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
  • foley artist
    Karla Baumgardner
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • narration recording
    Matt Lederman
  • sound technician
    Bernard Belley
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Christopher MacIntosh
  • senior production coordinator
    Anna MacLean
    Sarah MacLeod
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • marketing manager
    Jamie Hammond
  • publicist
    Osas Eweka-Smith
  • legal council
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Rohan Fernando
    Annette Clarke

