To shave or not to shave? That is the question 13-year-old Andrea is faced with for the first time, and after a messy initial attempt with her friend Christina, the answer becomes abundantly clear.
Hairy Legs is a charming, feel-good animated short from Emmy Award–nominated filmmaker Andrea Dorfman. At 13, Dorfman’s decision not to shave her legs became a small but life-changing act of defiance, opening her eyes to the roles and rules imposed on women. Blending stop-motion puppetry with hand-painted animation, the film celebrates curiosity, creativity, and the messy, magical journey of growing up. Warm, witty, and deeply relatable, Hairy Legs invites viewers to embrace self-expression, question conformity, and discover the freedom in being yourself.
Hairy Legs, Andrea Dorfman, provided by the National Film Board of Canada