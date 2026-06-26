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Grenfell of Labrador: The Great Adventure

Wilfred Grenfell—doctor, missionary, fund-raiser, and controversial figure—transformed healthcare along the harsh coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador, building a medical empire while balancing fame, faith, and ambition.
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Medical doctor, missionary, fund-raiser and eccentric, Wilfred Grenfell lived a life that sounds more like fiction than reality. Born in England in 1865, he became a Christian missionary and joined the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen. In 1892 he began cruising the harsh coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador, giving medical services to people accustomed to one annual visit from a government physician. Grenfell went on to build hospitals, an orphanage and nursing stations, financing his many projects through lecture tours and social contacts. He moved with ease among the poor and the powerful. A figure of many contrasts, he was considered a hero, social climber, publicity hound and saint. Pierre Berton wrote and narrates the commentary for this biographical sketch of an adventurous man much beloved in Labrador and Newfoundland.

Religion, Beliefs and Ethics Health and Medicine All subjects
  • director
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
  • producer
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
  • cinematography
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
  • script
    Pierre Berton
  • narrator
    Pierre Berton
  • sound
    Richard Besse
  • sound mix
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • voice
    Barry Morse
    Jackie Burroughs
  • music
    Ben Low
Grenfell of Labrador: The Great Adventure
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