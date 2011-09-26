The head of the Arctic Mission, Jean Lemire, leads the SEDNA IV on its five-month voyage from Montreal to Vancouver, taking the scientific expedition through the treacherous Northwest Passage. Against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery, the crew face exceptionally cold weather and perilous navigation.
The head of the Arctic Mission, Jean Lemire, leads the SEDNA IV on its five-month voyage from Montreal to Vancouver, taking the scientific expedition through the treacherous Northwest Passage. Against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery, the crew face exceptionally cold weather and perilous navigation.
The Great Adventure, Jean Lemire, Thierry Piantanida & Jean Lemire, provided by the National Film Board of Canada