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The Great Adventure

The head of the Arctic Mission, Jean Lemire, leads the SEDNA IV on its five-month voyage from Montreal to Vancouver, taking the scientific expedition through the treacherous Northwest Passage. Against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery, the crew face exceptionally cold weather and perilous navigation.
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The head of the Arctic Mission, Jean Lemire, leads the SEDNA IV on its five-month voyage from Montreal to Vancouver, taking the scientific expedition through the treacherous Northwest Passage. Against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery, the crew face exceptionally cold weather and perilous navigation.

Environment and Conservation Geography and Geology Technology Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • script
    Jean Lemire
    Thierry Piantanida
  • direction
    Jean Lemire
    Thierry Piantanida
  • cinematography
    Martin Leclerc
  • underwater cinematography
    Mario Cyr
  • sound
    Hubert Macé de Gastines
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Serge Boivin
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • picture editing
    Frédéric Lossignol
    Alain Belhumeur
  • original music
    Hervé Postic
  • narration
    David Suzuki
    Jean Lemire
  • voice
    Arthur Holden
    Marcel Jeanin
    Harry Standjofski
    Jennifer Seguin
  • additional cinematography
    Marc Gadoury
    Sylvain Brault
  • assistant camera
    Serge Boudreau
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • computer graphics
    Olivier Parent
  • additional music
    Anthony Rozankovic
  • sound editing supervision
    Martin Pinsonnault
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Anton Fischlin
    Claire Pochon
    Sonomar
  • sound editing - assistance
    Frédéric Cloutier
  • post-production
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Danielle Raymond
    Claude Chevalier
    Martine Forget
  • musician
    Liliana Baubet-Manu
    Claire Morand
    Frédérick Robin
    Johanne Mathaly
    Ghyslin Di Sacco
    Slim Pezin
    Cyril Normand
    Mihi Kim
    Carla Antoun
    Michel Dubeau
    Anthony Rozankovic
  • music recording
    Claudia Sound
    Studio Son G
  • music mixing
    Studio Son G
  • sound engineer
    Stéphane Blaëss
  • assistant sound engineer
    Isabelle Perry
  • voice recording
    Clovis Gouaillier
  • English adaptation
    Christine York
    A.J. Henderson
  • off-camera direction
    Christine York
    A.J. Henderson
  • insurance broker
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
    Linda Dubuc
  • auditor
    Fauteux Bruno Bussière Leewarden
  • legal advisor
    Fernand Deveau
    Zénaïde Lussier
    Gylane St-Georges
  • director-coordinator
    Jean Lemire
  • script consultant
    Jacques Payette
  • research
    Pascale Bilodeau
    Virginie Millière
    Catherine Giroul
    Sara Marino
  • line production
    Bertrand Jenny
    Emmanuel Piovano
    Christiane Germain
    Josée Roberge
  • post-production manager
    Nathalie Trucco
  • production administrator
    Nicolas Portes
    Camille Chapuis
  • technical director
    Bruno Abate
  • documentalist
    Delphine Gaillard
    Leyla D'Aragon-Krim
  • communications director
    Laurence Corre
  • communications - assistant
    Julien Bablon
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
  • marketing officer
    Élise Labbé
    Jocelyn Robert
    Moira Keigher
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • administrator
    Colette Brodeur
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • administrative team
    Dany Delpy
    Lise Fortin Roy
  • production coordinator
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Brigitte Breault
  • production assistant
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Céline Lafrance
  • production manager
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • producer
    Jean Lemire
    Éric Michel
    Colette Loumède
    Stéphane Millière

Education

Ages 14 to 16
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Geography - The Arctic Social Studies - Environmental Challenges
Ask students to do a research project on voyages of discovery (starting with the 19th century) comparing the challenges of the time with those of today. Have students draw out similar and different aspects. Ask them to investigate the maritime tragedy of John Franklin and his crew: In what year did it occur? What were the impacts of that shipwreck on later expeditions?

More educational content

The Great Adventure
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