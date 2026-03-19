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Great Days in the Rockies

Great Days in the Rockies is a film on an early Rocky Mountain photographer, Byron Harmon. Renowned for both his ingenuity and his technique, Harmon made a good living taking and selling his photographs, which depict the characters and events of early Banff. At present, 6 500 negatives of his work are held at the Peter Whyte Archives in Banff.
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Great Days in the Rockies is a film on an early Rocky Mountain photographer, Byron Harmon. Renowned for both his ingenuity and his technique, Harmon made a good living taking and selling his photographs, which depict the characters and events of early Banff. At present, 6 500 negatives of his work are held at the Peter Whyte Archives in Banff.

Visual Arts All subjects
  • director
    Arvi Liimatainen
  • script
    Arvi Liimatainen
  • producer
    Jerry Krepakevich
    Anne Wheeler
  • executive producer
    Tom Radford
  • cinematography
    Byron Harmon
  • editing
    Christopher Tate
  • animation
    Trig Singer
    Christopher Tate
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
  • voice
    Thomas Peacocke
  • narrator
    Colin Maclean
  • music
    Bob Derkach
Great Days in the Rockies
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