Great Days in the Rockies is a film on an early Rocky Mountain photographer, Byron Harmon. Renowned for both his ingenuity and his technique, Harmon made a good living taking and selling his photographs, which depict the characters and events of early Banff. At present, 6 500 negatives of his work are held at the Peter Whyte Archives in Banff.
Great Days in the Rockies is a film on an early Rocky Mountain photographer, Byron Harmon. Renowned for both his ingenuity and his technique, Harmon made a good living taking and selling his photographs, which depict the characters and events of early Banff. At present, 6 500 negatives of his work are held at the Peter Whyte Archives in Banff.
Great Days in the Rockies, Arvi Liimatainen, provided by the National Film Board of Canada