Behind every great role is an actor bold enough to believe in himself. In this surrealist sketch, we learn lessons on acting and life—straight from the fox’s mouth.
In a therapist’s office, a struggling actor—sporting the literal head of a wolf—seeks guidance from a five-star-rated, fox-headed psychiatrist who won’t stop answering an absurd parade of ringing phones. As the session spirals into a comically surreal commentary on the anxieties of artistic ambition and self-worth, the patient starts to question the legitimacy of his therapist’s rave reviews—until the fox mask slips and reveals none other than legendary actor Graham Greene.
Graham Greene: I'm Just Me, Tara Johns, provided by the National Film Board of Canada