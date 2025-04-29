The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Graham Greene: I'm Just Me

Behind every great role is an actor bold enough to believe in himself. In this surrealist sketch, we learn lessons on acting and life—straight from the fox’s mouth.
Details

In a therapist’s office, a struggling actor—sporting the literal head of a wolf—seeks guidance from a five-star-rated, fox-headed psychiatrist who won’t stop answering an absurd parade of ringing phones. As the session spirals into a comically surreal commentary on the anxieties of artistic ambition and self-worth, the patient starts to question the legitimacy of his therapist’s rave reviews—until the fox mask slips and reveals none other than legendary actor Graham Greene.

Film and Video Arts Psychology and Psychiatry Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • recipient
    Graham Greene
  • participant
    Graham Greene
    Matt Silver
  • writer
    Tara Johns
  • director
    Tara Johns
  • producer
    Robert Vroom
  • line producer
    Amanda Roy
  • production manager
    Virginie Léger
    Olivier Beauchemin
  • director of photography
    Ménad Kesraoui
  • sound recordist
    Emory Murchison
  • mask fabricator
    Patrick Binette
  • art director
    Vincent Aird
  • composer
    Daniel Toussaint
  • assistant art director
    Catherine Bélanger
  • first assistant camera
    Frédérik Giguère
  • grip
    Lucas Navennec
  • gaffer
    Olivier Racine
  • hair and makeup artist
    Virginie Boudreau
  • technical coordinator
    Stéphanie Quevillon
    Daniel Lord
  • technical team
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • graphics
    Jesse Rivière
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • editing
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound designer
    Daniel Toussaint
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • ADR recording
    Luc Léger
  • sound technician
    Bernard Belley
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • production coordinator
    Eponine Young
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

Explore