Good Luck to You All

As a little girl plays, the disembodied voices of scientists, thinkers and dreamers drift through her world, reflecting on the promises and perils of artificial intelligence. Their perspectives, hopeful yet alarming, contrast with the child’s unknowing control over a system that mirrors humanity’s own relationship with AI. Drawing from real-life interviews, Academy Award®–nominated director Cordell Barker pairs expressive hand-drawn animation with a documentary-style soundscape to craft a whimsical yet cautionary fable about power, responsibility and technological seduction. Beneath its playful surface lies a deeper unease: In a world rushing to embrace AI, who is truly in control and who will be left to face its consequences?