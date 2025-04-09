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Good Luck to You All

A young girl plays with her toys, unaware that she may be holding humanity’s future in her hands… As the voices of experts swirl around her, the question remains: Which is the bigger threat—artificial intelligence or human nature?
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As a little girl plays, the disembodied voices of scientists, thinkers and dreamers drift through her world, reflecting on the promises and perils of artificial intelligence. Their perspectives, hopeful yet alarming, contrast with the child’s unknowing control over a system that mirrors humanity’s own relationship with AI. Drawing from real-life interviews, Academy Award®–nominated director Cordell Barker pairs expressive hand-drawn animation with a documentary-style soundscape to craft a whimsical yet cautionary fable about power, responsibility and technological seduction. Beneath its playful surface lies a deeper unease: In a world rushing to embrace AI, who is truly in control and who will be left to face its consequences?

Media and Communication Technology Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • writer
    Cordell Barker
  • director
    Cordell Barker
  • animator
    Cordell Barker
  • featuring
    Daisy Wolch
    Christof Koch
    Susan Schneider
    Mark Stroski
    Ani Seth
    Lorenza D'Angelo
    Meredith Whittaker
    Queen Elizabeth II
  • original music
    Luigi Allemano
  • producer
    David Christensen
    Jon Montes
    Alicia Smith
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
    Chanda Chevannes
  • compositing
    Zeph Rissin
  • dialogue editor
    Cordell Barker
  • sound designer
    Luigi Allemano
  • foley artist
    Andy Malcolm
    Footsteps Post-Production Sound
  • foley mix
    Luigi Allemano
  • foley editing
    Luigi Allemano
  • music mix
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • additional voice recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • music mixing assistant
    Bernard Belley
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
    Luc Binette
  • technical advisor
    Éloi Champagne
  • researcher
    Cordell Barker
    Donna Gall
  • transcription services
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • transcriber
    Lori Heath
    Patricia Garry
  • credits design
    Cordell Barker
  • line producer
    Mark Wilson
  • production supervisor
    April Dunsmore
  • studio operations manager
    Devon Supeene
    Darin Clausen
  • studio administrator
    Bree Beach
    Devon Supeene
    Victoria Angell
  • senior production coordinator
    April Dunsmore
    Janet Kwan
  • production coordinator
    Jessica Smith
    Calvin Serutoke
  • senior marketing advisor
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
  • marketing project manager
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
  • marketing coordinator
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis