Goldtooth

Details

An adventure film on substance abuse prevention. Goldtooth is a dramatic adventure story about the childhood and youth of Karate, the hero of the NFB cartoon Karate Kids. As a boy Karate gets into drugs and falls under the influence of a clever drug dealer and pimp named Goldtooth. Karate is arrested, and while he is in jail Goldtooth persuades Karate's sister Nina to become a prostitute. When Karate gets out of detention he rescues Nina, but tragedy ensues. In the end, Goldtooth's true nature is revealed. This is a story about children who are on the streets where drugs, alcohol and solvents are used every day. Life is hard for these kids. Many of them use substances for their own personal reasons and needs. What happens to some of them is deadly. This video may help young people talk about substance abuse and street life. It can help them ask: How do we see ourselves? How can we take care of ourselves? Who are my real friends? How can I stay off drugs? This video can inspire anyone who wants to listen to young people and help them.

Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Derek Lamb
  • producer
    Christopher Lowry
    Derek Lamb

