Ghosts of the Sea

Between a shipwrecked father and a brother lost at sea, there’s more than a little mystery afloat for Virginia Tangvald, the daughter of famous sailor Peter Tangvald.
Details

“There are three kinds of people: the living, the dead, and those who go to sea.”  — Aristotle 
Born at sea, Virginia was just five years old when her father, the famous Norwegian adventurer Peter Tangvald, died in a shipwreck. When her elder brother, Thomas, also disappeared mysteriously at sea, Virginia decided to start investigating. She explores the archives and memories of those who encountered this unconventional family, and what she discovers is staggering: two of Peter’s wives died under suspicious and potentially criminal circumstances. In seeking to understand where she comes from and to uncover her family’s dark secrets, Virginia creates a film that challenges what she believed to be true and calls into question the idyllic image of the untethered sailor.

Sports and Leisure - Water Sports Psychology and Psychiatry Families Women All subjects
  • participation
    Clare Allcard
    Alain Hermès
    Kathleen Grosset
    Yvon Le Corre
    Lionel Bourderioux
    Jean Pierre Delaître
    Christina Pasquinucci
    Alfredo San Jose
    Esteban Robledo
    France Guillain
    Karin Huet
    Jean Heylbroeck
    Ivelisse Rodriguez
    Florence Mertens-Goossens
    Amado Felix
    Gaston Tangvald
    Lucio Tangvald
    Orphée Tangvald Bouchikhi
  • research
    Virginia Tangvald
    Judy Ruzylo
    Marc-André Faucher
    Pascale Bilodeau
  • script
    Virginia Tangvald
  • direction
    Virginia Tangvald
  • editing
    Elric Robichon
  • editing collaboration
    Marie-Pier Dupuis
  • cinematography
    Glauco Bermudez
    Étienne Roussy
  • sound recording
    Camille Limousin
  • sound design
    Philippe Grivel
  • sound mix
    Philippe Grivel
  • original score
    Rémi Boubal
  • producer
    Isabelle Couture
    Élaine Hébert
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • None
    Frédéric Corvez
    Maéva Savinien
    Pierre Marcel
  • executive producer
    Luc Déry
    Kim McGraw
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • drone operator
    Jérémie Eloy
    Gaël Laporte
  • underwater camera
    Jérémie Eloy
  • additional camera
    Virginia Tangvald
  • additional sound recording
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
    Lynne Trépanier
    Pablo Villegas
  • administrative coordinator
    Raphaëlle Brissette
  • investigative journalist
    Carine Elkoubi
  • fixer
    Arthur Alt
    Esteban Robledo
    Anne-Sophie Drouet
  • marine supervisor
    Pierre Marcel
  • skipper
    Baptiste Muller
    Yannick Brossard
    Bruno Roy
  • costumes
    Nathalie Tisné
  • props
    Nathalie Tisné
  • sailboat
    Bob IV
  • production administrator
    Jean-François Foucault
  • project manager
    Claudie Bouchard
    Béatrice Leclerc
    Mary-Elain Croteau
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • production coordinator
    Lucia Corak
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior administrative coordinator
    Brenda Nixon
  • legal counsel
    Julie Patry
  • marketing manager
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Nathalie Guérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • production manager
    Nicolas Garric
  • unit manager
    Nicolas Garric
  • production assistant
    Antoine Maréchal
    Fang Wan
    Solène Colomer
    Lucie Culerrier
    David Mossé
    Christine Ye
    Nicolas Mouren
  • business & legal affairs
    Eric Mabillon
  • post-production supervisor
    Erik Daniel
  • post-production coordinator
    Sarah Roy-Durocher
    Josianne Bottari
  • additional editing
    Carmen Mélanie Pépin
  • technical coordinator
    Esther Viragh
    Julien Archambault
  • technical support offline editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
    Albert Kurian
  • colorist
    Karim El Katari
  • online editor
    Jean-Michel Bilodeau
    Martine Rousseau
  • online technician
    Kevin Bussières
    Anne Xulian Côté
  • technical consultant
    Mathieu Boulanger
    Patrice Fortin
  • visual effects
    Charles Marchand
    Phenomen FX
  • graphic design
    Ariane Dray
  • vice-president post-production
    Marie-Christine Jean
  • voice-over consultant
    Émilie de Turckheim
    Marie-Ève Bertrand
  • subtitles
    Robert Gray
    Kinograph inc.
  • orchestra
    Anne Gravoin
    Emmanuel André
    David Braccini
    Jean-Philippe Kuzma
    Angélique Loyer
    Jérôme Marchand
    Philippe Morel
    Julie Oddou
    Vincent Debruyne
    Christine Jaboulay
    Clara Lefevre-Pierrot
    Jonathan Nazet
    Elsa Seger
    Estelle Villotte
    Cyrille Lacrouts
    Adrien Bellom
    Caroline Boita
    Jérémy Bourre
    Etienne Durantel
    Jeanne Bonnet
    Afaf Robilliard
    David Menke
    Rémi Boubal
  • orchestra manager
    Anne Gravoin
  • legal advisor
    Varda Kakon
  • recording
    Philippe Avril
  • music mixing
    Philippe Avril
  • recording assistant
    Igor Princ
    Nicolas Beugnot
  • music editing
    Cécile Coutelier
  • copyist
    Guy Paul Romby
  • rights clearances
    Judy Ruzylo
    Marc-André Faucher
    Pascale Bilodeau
  • camera equipment
    National Film Board of Canada
  • grip equipment
    MELS
    Napalm Rentals
  • drones
    Wanaii Films
    Sentinel
  • travel agency
    Cinquième Saison
  • marine film services
    Poppup Films
  • offline editing
    National Film Board of Canada
    Gomedia
  • post-production services - image
    MELS
    Office national du film du Canada
    Orlando
  • post-production services - sound
    Gomedia
    Orlando
  • orchestra management
    AG Productions
  • transcription
    Sassonique
  • interviews translations
    Semantikos
    A Translation Studio
  • legal services
    Lussier & Khouzam
  • insurance broker
    Globalex/Front Row Insurance
  • accounting firm
    AJFEC
  • bank
    Banque Nationale du Canada
    BNP Paribas
  • auditor
    Benoit Gauthier
  • director, documentary and lifestyle
    Caroline Singher-Boucher
  • chief, documentary and lifestyle
    Philippe Daigle
  • project manager, documentary and lifestyle
    Hélène Truchon

