Ghosts of the Sea

“There are three kinds of people: the living, the dead, and those who go to sea.” — Aristotle

Born at sea, Virginia was just five years old when her father, the famous Norwegian adventurer Peter Tangvald, died in a shipwreck. When her elder brother, Thomas, also disappeared mysteriously at sea, Virginia decided to start investigating. She explores the archives and memories of those who encountered this unconventional family, and what she discovers is staggering: two of Peter’s wives died under suspicious and potentially criminal circumstances. In seeking to understand where she comes from and to uncover her family’s dark secrets, Virginia creates a film that challenges what she believed to be true and calls into question the idyllic image of the untethered sailor.