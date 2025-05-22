Get a Grip is a charming stop-motion fable about Gus MacDuffin, a puffin who longs to be like the others. But when his first flight ends in a fall—straight into a fisherman’s bucket—he finds himself in unfamiliar waters. With the help of a new friend, Gus uncovers an unexpected strength that opens a whole new world of possibilities. The hand-carved puppets of this story teach us how watching others can shape who we are, and that embracing our differences helps us truly take flight. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse animation mentorship program.