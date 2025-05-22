The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Get A Grip

When a puffin with big dreams takes a leap of faith, he lands in the last place he expected… and makes a shocking discovery.
Get a Grip is a charming stop-motion fable about Gus MacDuffin, a puffin who longs to be like the others. But when his first flight ends in a fall—straight into a fisherman’s bucket—he finds himself in unfamiliar waters. With the help of a new friend, Gus uncovers an unexpected strength that opens a whole new world of possibilities. The hand-carved puppets of this story teach us how watching others can shape who we are, and that embracing our differences helps us truly take flight. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse animation mentorship program.

Animals Food and Food Industries Fishing and Hunting Industries All subjects
Ultra-Short Films All channels
  • writing
    Abbey Collings
  • direction
    Abbey Collings
  • animation
    Abbey Collings
  • sound
    Vid Cousins
  • music
    Vid Cousins
  • editor
    Jesse Rivière
  • mentoring director
    Lillian Chan
  • associate producer
    Fred Casia
  • consultation
    James Braithwaite
    Donald McWilliams
  • design
    Abbey Collings
    Dale Hayward
    Nikita Greer
    Alizée Millot
  • fabrication
    Abbey Collings
    Dale Hayward
    Nikita Greer
    Alizée Millot
  • compositing
    Alexandre Roy
    Herl Lara
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • technical support - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
    Alexandre Roy
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online edit
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • voice
    Katie Finn
    Abbey Collings
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • musician
    Sarah Pagé
    David Gossage
    Kate Bevan-Baker
  • recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • mix
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administration
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • producer
    Maral Mohammadian
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël

