Gathering Storm

In this radical new departure, experimental filmmaker David Rimmer returns to the film surface with the first in a series of beautifully wrought hand-painted, camera-less films. Gathering Storm builds against the grain; fusing the uplifting spirit of the rhythms and intentionalities of contemporary world music with our political flight into disorder and chaos to create this hautingly beautiful and troubling abstract film. A film without words.
  • director
    David Rimmer
  • editor
    David Rimmer
  • animator
    David Rimmer
  • music
    Black Star Liner
  • producer
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
  • production supervisor
    Kathryn Lynch
  • program administrator
    Bruce Hagerman
  • executive producer
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
    Rina Fraticelli
Gathering Storm
