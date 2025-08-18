In this radical new departure, experimental filmmaker David Rimmer returns to the film surface with the first in a series of beautifully wrought hand-painted, camera-less films. Gathering Storm builds against the grain; fusing the uplifting spirit of the rhythms and intentionalities of contemporary world music with our political flight into disorder and chaos to create this hautingly beautiful and troubling abstract film. A film without words.
Gathering Storm, David Rimmer, provided by the National Film Board of Canada