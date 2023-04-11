Future Block

Future Block

| 10 min

An animated film about the appropriateness of new technology and its effects on people. The case in point revolves around a bank whose human tellers find themselves unemployed when they are replaced by electronic tellers. A mild-mannered client of the bank is overwhelmed and humiliated by his first encounter with the dispassionate computer. Conventional cel animation is contrasted with computer-generated images to heighten the satire in this look at the problems that can arise when technology ignores human needs.

Embed this code on your site

Future Block, Kevin McCracken, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Kevin McCracken
  • script
    Kevin McCracken
  • animation
    Kevin McCracken
  • computer animation
    Kevin McCracken
  • producer
    David Verrall
  • executive producer
    Douglas MacDonald
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
  • animation software
    John Weldon
  • sound
    Louis Hone
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
  • voice
    Maury Chaiken
    Kathleen Fee
    Wally Martin
    Walter Massey
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Normand Roger
  • electronic effects
    Normand Roger
 See also
Technology
All subjects

Related Films

More great films

Explore

The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more