How adult education is brought to the railway and logging camps of Canada's hinterland. The film tells how university students every summer become "one of the gang" in order to help new immigrants and "old" Canadians acquire some of the knowledge which will enrich their future lives. We are introduced to the founder of Frontier College, Dr. E.W. Bradwin, and witness the experiences of one volunteer who spends his holidays doing double duty as railway section hand by day and teacher by night.