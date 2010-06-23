The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Frontier College

How adult education is brought to the railway and logging camps of Canada's hinterland. The film tells how university students every summer become "one of the gang" in order to help new immigrants and "old" Canadians acquire some of the knowledge which will enrich their future lives. We are introduced to the founder of Frontier College, Dr. E.W. Bradwin, and witness the experiences of one volunteer who spends his holidays doing double duty as railway section hand by day and teacher by night.
Education All subjects
  • director
    Julian Biggs
  • commentary
    Julian Biggs
  • producer
    Guy Glover
  • screenplay
    William Stephenson
  • photography
    John Spotton
  • sound
    George Croll
  • editing
    Fergus McDonell
  • sound editing
    William Greaves
  • narrator
    E. Wilson
  • music
    Robert Fleming
Frontier College
Explore