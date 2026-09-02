This is an account of how the people of Bridgewater got together to determine how they wanted their town to grow.
When Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, persuaded the Michelin Tire Company to establish a factory there, the community also had to deal with a sudden increase in population, commerce, housing requirements, etc. This is an account of how the people of Bridgewater got together to determine how they wanted their town to grow. With the help of government departments they put their ideas into action, giving new life and hope to their community. An in-house training film for the Department of Regional Economic Expansion.
From the Middle of Nowhere, Jack Zolov, provided by the National Film Board of Canada