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From the Middle of Nowhere

This is an account of how the people of Bridgewater got together to determine how they wanted their town to grow.
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When Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, persuaded the Michelin Tire Company to establish a factory there, the community also had to deal with a sudden increase in population, commerce, housing requirements, etc. This is an account of how the people of Bridgewater got together to determine how they wanted their town to grow. With the help of government departments they put their ideas into action, giving new life and hope to their community. An in-house training film for the Department of Regional Economic Expansion.

Industry and Commerce Urbanism All subjects
  • director
    Jack Zolov
  • host
    Max Ferguson
  • narrator
    Earl Pennington
  • photography
    Hans Michel
  • film editor
    Bertrand Letourneur
  • music editor
    Karl Duplessis
  • location sound
    Bill Fowler
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
  • producer
    Dennis Sawyer
From the Middle of Nowhere
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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