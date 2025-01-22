The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

French Cuisine

1954 14 min
Food, prepared in the finest traditions of good eating, delights discriminating appetites at La Bastogne, a renowned little restaurant tucked away on a Québec City side street. Fred Davis wines and dines with other appreciative gourmets and introduces us to La Bastogne's two chefs, Fernand Henderson and Louis Larocque. In their kitchens, we see how these two culinary artists prepare some of the delectable items on the menu.

French Cuisine

Details

  • director
    Bernard Devlin
  • producer
    Bernard Devlin
  • photography
    Eugene Boyko
  • editing
    David Mayerovitch
  • host
    Fred Davis

