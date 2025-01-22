French Cuisine

Food, prepared in the finest traditions of good eating, delights discriminating appetites at La Bastogne, a renowned little restaurant tucked away on a Québec City side street. Fred Davis wines and dines with other appreciative gourmets and introduces us to La Bastogne's two chefs, Fernand Henderson and Louis Larocque. In their kitchens, we see how these two culinary artists prepare some of the delectable items on the menu.
