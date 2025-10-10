The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Four Teachers

How do Canadian teachers compare with teachers in other countries? The film takes you to classrooms in Japan, Poland, Puerto Rico and Canada. Commenting are Prof. John F. Seely of Toronto, Glenna Reid, a Montréal teacher, and film producer Gordon Burwash.
Details

Developing Countries Education All subjects
  • director
    Donald Ginsberg
  • editing
    Donald Ginsberg
  • producer
    Julian Biggs
    Gordon Burwash
  • executive producer
    Guy Glover
  • script
    Gudrun Parker
  • camera
    John Gunn
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • sound editing
    Marguerite Payette

