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For Man Must Work or The End of Work

This feature documentary offers a reflection on the changing reality of work. The 20th century has seen the creation of colossal wealth and exploding economies. Yet, the days of industry providing mass employment are over. In the global economy, human resources are being replaced more and more by technology. Will this revolution mean the end of work as we know it? Contributing to the discussion are V. Forrester, author of The Economic Horror; US economist J. Rifkin; J. Attali, former president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other experts.
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This feature documentary offers a reflection on the changing reality of work. The 20th century has seen the creation of colossal wealth and exploding economies. Yet, the days of industry providing mass employment are over. In the global economy, human resources are being replaced more and more by technology. Will this revolution mean the end of work as we know it? Contributing to the discussion are V. Forrester, author of The Economic Horror; US economist J. Rifkin; J. Attali, former president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other experts.

Work and Labour Relations Developing Countries Economics Foreign Countries Industry and Commerce Mining Social Issues All subjects
  • research
    Jean-Claude Bürger
    Luc Gonthier
  • script
    Jean-Claude Bürger
  • assistant director
    Bruno Baillargeon
    Laurent Gagliardi
  • cinematographer
    Jacques Leduc
  • additional camera
    Marc Gadoury
  • location sound
    Jean-Denis Daoust
    Serge Bouvier
    Diane Carrière
  • picture editing
    Babalou Hamelin
  • location manager
    Germain Bonneau
    Sophie Bensadoun
  • sound editing
    Leopoldo Gutierrez
  • archival research
    Nancy Marcotte
  • participation
    Jeremy Rifkin
    Ignacio Ramonet
    Jacques Attali
    Vivianne Forrester
    Christiane Boulet
    Ricardo Petrella
    Delphine Merieau
    Ian MacDonald
    John W. Kingston
    Beatriz Lujan
    Miguel Angel Calderon
    Martha Ojeda
    Maryline Quaglia
    Robert Giovanardi
    Glory Poirier
  • music composer
    François Beausoleil
  • foley
    Monique Vézina
  • music recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
  • titles
    NFB postproduction services
  • subtitles
    Kathleen Fleming
  • technical coordination
    Richard Cliche
  • marketing officer
    Élise Labbé
  • administration
    Colette Brodeur
  • administration assistant
    Dany Delpy
  • assistant to the producer
    Christiane Germain
  • director
    Jean-Claude Bürger
  • producer
    Éric Michel

Education

Ages 15 to 17
School subjects
Health/Personal Development - Careers & Education History and Citizenship Education - Issues in Society Today Media Education - Documentary Film Social Studies - Labour Studies
This documentary deals with “the end of work” as we knew it in the 20th century. Today, salaried employees are being supplanted by machines and technologies, which perform better and cost less. Are we headed for a world of workerless companies? Many of the questions raised in this documentary will be of great interest to teenagers: are the changes discussed in the film observable around you? How do they, or might they in the future, affect you? Can you identify the causes of these changes? Do you have some idea of what solutions might be possible? After viewing this documentary, do you have the same opinion about globalization as you did before? Does a world built on the client-supplier model appear viable to you? Do you think we can prevent an “economic apartheid” between the rich and the poor?

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For Man Must Work or The End of Work
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