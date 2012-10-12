For Man Must Work or The End of Work

Education

Ages 15 to 17

School subjects

This documentary deals with “the end of work” as we knew it in the 20th century. Today, salaried employees are being supplanted by machines and technologies, which perform better and cost less. Are we headed for a world of workerless companies? Many of the questions raised in this documentary will be of great interest to teenagers: are the changes discussed in the film observable around you? How do they, or might they in the future, affect you? Can you identify the causes of these changes? Do you have some idea of what solutions might be possible? After viewing this documentary, do you have the same opinion about globalization as you did before? Does a world built on the client-supplier model appear viable to you? Do you think we can prevent an “economic apartheid” between the rich and the poor?