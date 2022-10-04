This film profile of Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone and pioneer in many other fields of technology, including heavier-than-air flight, is a warmly human story.
This film profile of Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone and pioneer in many other fields of technology, including heavier-than-air flight, is a warmly human story. Full of anecdotes, it tells the story of a man whose main concern was finding a way to alleviate the problems of the deaf. It is told largely through photographs of Bell, of his wife who was deaf, of their spacious retreat at Baddeck, Nova Scotia, and of people who shared in his work and experiments.
For You, Mr. Bell, William Canning, provided by the National Film Board of Canada