The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

For You, Mr. Bell

This film profile of Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone and pioneer in many other fields of technology, including heavier-than-air flight, is a warmly human story.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

This film profile of Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone and pioneer in many other fields of technology, including heavier-than-air flight, is a warmly human story. Full of anecdotes, it tells the story of a man whose main concern was finding a way to alleviate the problems of the deaf. It is told largely through photographs of Bell, of his wife who was deaf, of their spacious retreat at Baddeck, Nova Scotia, and of people who shared in his work and experiments.

People with disabilities Technology Media and Communication All subjects
  • director
    William Canning
  • producer
    William Canning
  • executive producer
    George Pearson
  • commentary
    Strowan Robertson
  • photography
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    F. Whitman Trecartin
    William Canning
  • sound editing
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Michel Descombes
For You, Mr. Bell
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.