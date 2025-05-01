The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Fishing Partners

This film shows the research carried out by the Biological Station of the University of Laval and the Fisheries Research Board of Canada in aid of cod fishermen. A Laval scientist tells of his arrival, with his assistant, at the Federal Research Station where, after constructing a special boat, they determine that fishing may begin in early May as opposed to June. The habits of many kinds of sea life are studied, while the Fisheries Research Board experiments with drying and marketing cod and processing cod liver oil, demonstrating the partnership between science and fishing.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

This film shows the research carried out by the Biological Station of the University of Laval and the Fisheries Research Board of Canada in aid of cod fishermen. A Laval scientist tells of his arrival, with his assistant, at the Federal Research Station where, after constructing a special boat, they determine that fishing may begin in early May as opposed to June. The habits of many kinds of sea life are studied, while the Fisheries Research Board experiments with drying and marketing cod and processing cod liver oil, demonstrating the partnership between science and fishing.

Animals Fishing and Hunting Industries Technology All subjects
  • director
    Jean Palardy
  • script
    Jean Palardy
  • producer
    Guy Glover
  • camera
    Roger Morin
  • narrator
    Tommy Tweed
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn

Explore