Fishing Partners

This film shows the research carried out by the Biological Station of the University of Laval and the Fisheries Research Board of Canada in aid of cod fishermen. A Laval scientist tells of his arrival, with his assistant, at the Federal Research Station where, after constructing a special boat, they determine that fishing may begin in early May as opposed to June. The habits of many kinds of sea life are studied, while the Fisheries Research Board experiments with drying and marketing cod and processing cod liver oil, demonstrating the partnership between science and fishing.