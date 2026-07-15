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Fisherman's Gamble

A sea hunt for swordfish off the Nova Scotia coast. A swordfish is more like a torpedo than a fish and, with five feet of boat-piercing armour for a nose, it is almost as deadly. Catching one is an exciting test of strength, with some anxious moments.
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A sea hunt for swordfish off the Nova Scotia coast. A swordfish is more like a torpedo than a fish and, with five feet of boat-piercing armour for a nose, it is almost as deadly. Catching one is an exciting test of strength, with some anxious moments.

Sports and Leisure All subjects
  • director
    Ray Jones
  • photography
    Ray Jones
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • commentary
    William Weintraub
  • editing
    Tony Lower
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn