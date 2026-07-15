A sea hunt for swordfish off the Nova Scotia coast. A swordfish is more like a torpedo than a fish and, with five feet of boat-piercing armour for a nose, it is almost as deadly. Catching one is an exciting test of strength, with some anxious moments.
A sea hunt for swordfish off the Nova Scotia coast. A swordfish is more like a torpedo than a fish and, with five feet of boat-piercing armour for a nose, it is almost as deadly. Catching one is an exciting test of strength, with some anxious moments.
Fisherman's Gamble, Ray Jones, provided by the National Film Board of Canada