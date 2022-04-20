First Journey, Fort William

First Journey, Fort William

| 23 min

Set in 1815, this is the dramatic story of a child of the fur trade, son of a Native mother and a Scottish-Canadian fur trader. John Mackenzie's father is a wintering partner of the Montréal-based North West Company, which was for decades the wealthiest merchant enterprise in North America. To mark his entry into adulthood, twelve-year-old John is travelling for the first time to Fort William, the Company's lavish winter headquarters by Lake Superior. In following his journey, the film reveals the complex network of people--Scottish, French and Native Canadian--that made up fur-trading society and gave a unique flavor to the opening up of Canada's northwest. Meticulously recreated from historical records and shot on location at the restored Fort William, this is the second film in a series of Canadian historical re-enactments.

Credits
  • director
    Joan Henson
  • producer
    William Brind
  • executive producer
    Barrie Howells
  • commentary
    Thomas Lackey
    Gloria Demers
  • cinematography
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
    Donald Cohen
  • editing
    Judith Merritt
  • sound editing
    Jackie Newell
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Walter Massey
  • music
    Chris Crilly
  • cast
    James Hughes
    Bobby Kitchkeesic
    Cheryl Kylander
    Denis Malette
    Daniel McGoey
