The message is clear. As long as there are firearms, there will be accidents. This film spells out precautionary measures to be taken to avoid such mishaps. Instructor Michel Pigeon describes the types of accidents that can occur. He shows the way to clean and store a gun, and describes the rules to be observed when hunting. There are no two ways of handling a firearm, he says. There is only the safe way.
The message is clear. As long as there are firearms, there will be accidents. This film spells out precautionary measures to be taken to avoid such mishaps. Instructor Michel Pigeon describes the types of accidents that can occur. He shows the way to clean and store a gun, and describes the rules to be observed when hunting. There are no two ways of handling a firearm, he says. There is only the safe way.
Firearms and Safety, Gilles Gascon & Marcel Sabourin, provided by the National Film Board of Canada