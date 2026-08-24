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Firearms and Safety

The message is clear. As long as there are firearms, there will be accidents. This film spells out precautionary measures to be taken to avoid such mishaps. Instructor Michel Pigeon describes the types of accidents that can occur. He shows the way to clean and store a gun, and describes the rules to be observed when hunting. There are no two ways of handling a firearm, he says. There is only the safe way.
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The message is clear. As long as there are firearms, there will be accidents. This film spells out precautionary measures to be taken to avoid such mishaps. Instructor Michel Pigeon describes the types of accidents that can occur. He shows the way to clean and store a gun, and describes the rules to be observed when hunting. There are no two ways of handling a firearm, he says. There is only the safe way.

Safety Sports and Leisure All subjects
  • director
    Gilles Gascon
    Marcel Sabourin
  • producer
    Jacques Gagné
  • script
    Jacques Jacob
  • camera
    André-Luc Dupont
    Jacques Tougas
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
  • editing
    Roger Boire
    Louise Blais
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
Firearms and Safety
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