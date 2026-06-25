A revelation of the distant universe, accomplishing through film animation what even the most far-seeing telescope cannot do. The film explores the fourth state of matter, the plasma that fills the infinite void between stars and galaxies. Single atoms in space, or planets as large as the sun, are each seen to have their own magnetic fields, attracting to themselves streams of invisible particles just as iron filings are drawn to a magnet. This has the same awe-inspiring quality as the earlier Universe, with colour adding to its wonder and dimension.
A revelation of the distant universe, accomplishing through film animation what even the most far-seeing telescope cannot do. The film explores the fourth state of matter, the plasma that fills the infinite void between stars and galaxies. Single atoms in space, or planets as large as the sun, are each seen to have their own magnetic fields, attracting to themselves streams of invisible particles just as iron filings are drawn to a magnet. This has the same awe-inspiring quality as the earlier Universe, with colour adding to its wonder and dimension.
Fields of Space, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada