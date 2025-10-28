The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Fernand's Christmas

In New Brunswick, an ageing Santa Claus gets ready to make his annual rounds—until declining health prompts his family to bring the Christmas magic back to him.
Despite his fragile health, year after year Fernand pulls on the familiar red suit to delight children and adults across the Acadian Peninsula. But as his condition worsens and he’s forced to surrender parts of his independence, the tradition shifts. His family steps in to bring the holiday magic to him—just as he has done for countless others, for as long as anyone can remember.

Health and Medicine Seniors Families Psychology and Psychiatry Francophone Communities All subjects
  • director
    François Pierre Breau
  • writer
    François Pierre Breau
  • researcher
    François Pierre Breau
  • participation
    Fernand Breau
    Brigitte Breau
    Frédéric Comeau
    Marie-Lise Breau
    Solange Wehrmann
    Noah Richard
    David Wehrmann
    Florence Wehrmann
    François Pierre Breau
    Vanessa Haché-Breau
    Zachary Breau
    Domenic Bro
    Martine Lebreton
    Alice Bibie Breau
    David-Mathieu St-Pierre-Breau
    Laetitia Dru
    Aline Noël
    Marie-Pier Godin
  • editor
    Philippe Angers
  • sound designer
    Dennis Morton
  • original music
    Dennis Morton
  • director of photography
    François Pierre Breau
    Domenic Bro
  • camera operator
    Jérôme Luc Paulin
  • sound recordist
    Dennis Morton
    Éric Miller
    Domenic Bro
  • production manager
    Stéphane Lévesque
  • D.I.T.
    Jérôme Luc Paulin
    François Pierre Breau
  • consultant
    Brigitte Breau
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • colourist
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • motion graphics design
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • visual effects
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • subtitles
    difuze
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • producer
    Christine Aubé
  • line producer
    Geneviève Duguay
  • production administrator
    Justine Chevarie-Cossette
    Victoire Bessette
    Karine Desmeules
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Audrey Rétho
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Jean-François Laprise
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
    Albert Kurian
  • technical audio support
    Bernard Belley
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • additional music
    Brigitte Breau
  • senior marketing strategist
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing project manager
    Geneviève Bérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Sophie St-Pierre
  • legal advisor
    Julie Patry

