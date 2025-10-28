In New Brunswick, an ageing Santa Claus gets ready to make his annual rounds—until declining health prompts his family to bring the Christmas magic back to him.
Despite his fragile health, year after year Fernand pulls on the familiar red suit to delight children and adults across the Acadian Peninsula. But as his condition worsens and he’s forced to surrender parts of his independence, the tradition shifts. His family steps in to bring the holiday magic to him—just as he has done for countless others, for as long as anyone can remember.
Fernand's Christmas, François Pierre Breau, provided by the National Film Board of Canada