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Féminisites – Short Film

When swiping right could cost you your life.
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In the first edition of ON FILME, Anne-Lovely Etienne explores the dangers of online dating and the new forms of violence emerging in the age of dating apps. Through the perspectives of victims, a female police officer and a Crown prosecutor, she examines the risks women face on dating platforms, as well as the mechanisms—often insufficient—designed to protect them. Drawing on the phenomenon of women’s Facebook support groups like “Are We Dating the Same Guy?,” Feminisites opens up a vital discussion about gender-based violence online, dating-app liability and the rise of the digital sisterhood. One thing is clear: behind the matches, algorithms and carefully constructed profiles, the consequences are very real.

ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews, and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.

Psychology and Psychiatry Women Social Issues All subjects
  • writer
    Anne-Lovely Etienne
  • director
    Anne-Lovely Etienne
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • project manager for strategic programming, Engagement and Production
    Laurence Dolbec
  • director of photography
    Alexandre Turgeon Dalpé
    Maxime Pilon-Lalande
  • sound recordist
    Andrés Solis Barrios
  • editor
    Marianne Boucher
  • music
    KNLO
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • production manager
    Philomène Sennechael
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
  • production unit coordinator
    Jeanne Ferland
  • graphic design
    Quarante douze
  • assistant editor
    Philippe Hébert
  • technical director
    Frank Nadeau
  • technical coordinator
    Julien Archambault
  • mixer
    Sylvain Cajelais
  • rights research
    Madame Karine
    Cynthia De Petrillo
  • rights clearances
    Madame Karine
    Cynthia De Petrillo
  • Innovation Lab director
    Louis-Richard Tremblay
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • participant
    My colleague's mother
    Ms. Anonymous
    Karyne Girard
    Maya Alieh
    Jérôme Laflamme
    Julie Miville-Dechêne