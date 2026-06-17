Féminisites – Short Film

In the first edition of ON FILME, Anne-Lovely Etienne explores the dangers of online dating and the new forms of violence emerging in the age of dating apps. Through the perspectives of victims, a female police officer and a Crown prosecutor, she examines the risks women face on dating platforms, as well as the mechanisms—often insufficient—designed to protect them. Drawing on the phenomenon of women’s Facebook support groups like “Are We Dating the Same Guy?,” Feminisites opens up a vital discussion about gender-based violence online, dating-app liability and the rise of the digital sisterhood. One thing is clear: behind the matches, algorithms and carefully constructed profiles, the consequences are very real.



ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews, and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.