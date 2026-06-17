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Féminisites – Fireside Chat

The founder of the largest dating platform in Quebec shares her thoughts on the inherent risks of online dating.
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Who is responsible for women’s safety on dating apps? Anne-Lovely Etienne speaks with Lamia Djemoui, a doctoral candidate in Sociology and expert in Feminist Studies, and Vanessa Destiné, a journalist and columnist, about violence against women in the context of online dating and the emergence of a digital sisterhood in fourth-wave feminism.

Together, they discuss the risks associated with dating apps, the questions of liability surrounding them and the evolution of women’s relationships to dating in general.
ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.

Women Psychology and Psychiatry Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Anne-Lovely Etienne
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • project manager for strategic programming, Engagement and Production
    Laurence Dolbec
  • images
    Maxime Pilon-Lalande
    Alexandre Turgeon Dalpé
  • sound
    Andrés Solis Barrios
    Sylvain Cajelais
  • virtual production supervisior
    Maxime Faure
  • editor
    Zoé Guèvremont
  • graphic design
    Quarante douze
  • music
    KNLO
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • Innovation Lab director
    Louis-Richard Tremblay
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • participant
    Vanessa Destiné
    Lamia Djemoui