Féminisites – Fireside Chat

Who is responsible for women’s safety on dating apps? Anne-Lovely Etienne speaks with Lamia Djemoui, a doctoral candidate in Sociology and expert in Feminist Studies, and Vanessa Destiné, a journalist and columnist, about violence against women in the context of online dating and the emergence of a digital sisterhood in fourth-wave feminism.



Together, they discuss the risks associated with dating apps, the questions of liability surrounding them and the evolution of women’s relationships to dating in general.

ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.