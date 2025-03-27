In Feather Fall, Indigenous journalist Ossie Michelin reflects on the personal memories and viral images stored on the phone he used to document a pivotal moment of Indigenous resistance. In 2013, while reporting for APTN and covering conflicts from an Indigenous perspective, Michelin captured a photograph that resonated across the globe and became a symbol of resistance. Ten years later, he returns with a film crew to Elsipogtog to reconnect with the community at the heart of the story and explore how the events of that fall have shaped the lives of those involved. The film also examines how Indigenous activism, environmental struggles and media coverage have evolved in the decade since.