Feather Fall

In 2013, viral images of Indigenous resistance caught the world’s attention. Ten years later, the journalist who captured the moment returns to Elsipogtog to document the aftermath of a historic protest against oil giant SWN.
Details

In Feather Fall, Indigenous journalist Ossie Michelin reflects on the personal memories and viral images stored on the phone he used to document a pivotal moment of Indigenous resistance. In 2013, while reporting for APTN and covering conflicts from an Indigenous perspective, Michelin captured a photograph that resonated across the globe and became a symbol of resistance. Ten years later, he returns with a film crew to Elsipogtog to reconnect with the community at the heart of the story and explore how the events of that fall have shaped the lives of those involved. The film also examines how Indigenous activism, environmental struggles and media coverage have evolved in the decade since.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Environment and Conservation Media and Communication Industry and Commerce All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • writer
    Ossie Michelin
  • director
    Ossie Michelin
  • editor
    Jon Deitcher
  • cinematography
    Max Machado
    Desmond Simon
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • producer
    Liz Cowie
    Rohan Fernando
  • additional cinematography
    Collision Pictures
    James Snapko
    Trista Snapko
  • location sound recording
    Bruce Legrow
  • narrator
    Ossie Michelin
  • production assistant
    Pierre Haché
  • transcription
    Lisa Clarke
  • additional editing
    Liz Rosch
  • additional music
    Audio Network Canada
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Jean-François Laprise
    Christopher MacIntosh
  • graphics
    Alain Ostiguy
  • motion design
    Alain Ostiguy
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • digital editing technician
    Patrick Trahan
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
  • re-recording
    Jean-Paul Vialard
  • senior production coordinator
    Sarah MacLeod
    Kelly Davis
  • associate producer
    Jayde Tynes
  • line producer
    Geneviève Duguay
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior marketing advisor
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • project manager
    Geneviève Bérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Justine Baillargeon
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Rohan Fernando
    John Christou
    Annette Clarke

