Father and Son

This feature documentary explores the roles of the son and the father in western, patriarchal culture. Hi-8 home video, snapshots, dramatic archival footage and poetic and expository sequences blend with the moving testimonies of fathers and sons to form a sometimes humorous, sometimes troubling series of portraits of contemporary relationships
