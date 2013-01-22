The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Father and Son

1992 1 h 28 min
Leaving soon

This feature documentary explores the roles of the son and the father in western, patriarchal culture. Hi-8 home video, snapshots, dramatic archival footage and poetic and expository sequences blend with the moving testimonies of fathers and sons to form a sometimes humorous, sometimes troubling series of portraits of contemporary relationships

Father and Son

Details

This feature documentary explores the roles of the son and the father in western, patriarchal culture. Hi-8 home video, snapshots, dramatic archival footage and poetic and expository sequences blend with the moving testimonies of fathers and sons to form a sometimes humorous, sometimes troubling series of portraits of contemporary relationships

Social Issues Families All subjects
  • director
    Colin Browne
  • script
    Colin Browne
  • narrator
    Colin Browne
  • producer
    Jennifer Torrance
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
  • executive producer
    Barbara Janes
  • cinematography
    Kirk Tougas
  • sound
    Michael McGee
    Gary Marcuse
  • editing
    John Kramer
  • sound editing
    Anke Bakker
  • animation
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
    Martin Rose
    Tom Brydon
  • re-recording
    Paul Sharpe
    Dean Giammarco
  • music
    Jean Piché

