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Farm Calendar

Donald Sloane and his family, with the help of a Dutch immigrant hired hand, work a 150-acre farm in Ontario. The continual care of the dairy herd and the yearly cycle of seeding, harvesting and woodchopping combine with the social activities of their community.
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Donald Sloane and his family, with the help of a Dutch immigrant hired hand, work a 150-acre farm in Ontario. The continual care of the dairy herd and the yearly cycle of seeding, harvesting and woodchopping combine with the social activities of their community.

Agriculture All subjects
  • director
    Roman Kroitor
  • script
    Roman Kroitor
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • photography
    Jean Roy
    Walter A. Sutton
    Donald Wilder
    Wolf Koenig
    Grant Crabtree
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • sound editing
    Kenneth Heeley-Ray
  • narrator
    Harry Boyle
    Lloyd Bochner
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn
Farm Calendar
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