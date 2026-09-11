Donald Sloane and his family, with the help of a Dutch immigrant hired hand, work a 150-acre farm in Ontario. The continual care of the dairy herd and the yearly cycle of seeding, harvesting and woodchopping combine with the social activities of their community.
Donald Sloane and his family, with the help of a Dutch immigrant hired hand, work a 150-acre farm in Ontario. The continual care of the dairy herd and the yearly cycle of seeding, harvesting and woodchopping combine with the social activities of their community.
Farm Calendar, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada