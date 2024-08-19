The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Famous Fish I Have Met

1949 11 min
Veteran fisherman Gregory Clark converts hunter Pete McGillen to the joys of fishing. Included are shots of muskie and pike drawn from northern lakes, small mouth bass, speckled trout from the Rocky Mountains, coho salmon, Atlantic salmon and tuna.

Famous Fish I Have Met

Veteran fisherman Gregory Clark converts hunter Pete McGillen to the joys of fishing. Included are shots of muskie and pike drawn from northern lakes, small mouth bass, speckled trout from the Rocky Mountains, coho salmon, Atlantic salmon and tuna.
Sports and Leisure All subjects
  • director
    Jack Olsen
  • producer
    Sydney Newman
  • photography
    Robert Humble
    Julien St-Georges
  • editing
    Nicholas Balla
    David Mayerovitch
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn

