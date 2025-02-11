The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Family Circles

1949 31 min
Shows how the interplay of home and school influences the development of children. The experiences of three children illustrate vividly how parental indifference, lack of imagination, and emotional conflict at home can destroy the confidence and enthusiasm necessary for a child's success at school.

Family Circles

Details

Education Children and Youth Families Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • director
    Morten Parker
  • producer
    Tom Daly
    Gudrun Parker
  • script
    Morten Parker
    Gudrun Parker
  • photography
    Grant McLean
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
    Stan Clemson
  • editing
    Horace Clarke
  • narrator
    John Drainie
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn
Family Circles
