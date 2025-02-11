Family Circles

Shows how the interplay of home and school influences the development of children. The experiences of three children illustrate vividly how parental indifference, lack of imagination, and emotional conflict at home can destroy the confidence and enthusiasm necessary for a child's success at school.
