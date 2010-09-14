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Falling from Ladders

Simply by putting about twenty Swedish men, women and young people in front of his camera and having them read aloud from the Statistical Year Book, filmmaker Mort Ransen has recorded a wide range of impressions of Sweden's economic and social existence. Quotations vary from the whole gamut of exports and imports, marriages formed or dissolved, to the number of people who fall from ladders annually.
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Simply by putting about twenty Swedish men, women and young people in front of his camera and having them read aloud from the Statistical Year Book, filmmaker Mort Ransen has recorded a wide range of impressions of Sweden's economic and social existence. Quotations vary from the whole gamut of exports and imports, marriages formed or dissolved, to the number of people who fall from ladders annually.

Economics Social Issues Foreign Countries All subjects
  • director
    Mort Ransen
  • editing
    Mort Ransen
  • producer
    John Kemeny
    Tom Daly
    Joseph Koenig
  • photography
    Martin Duckworth
  • sound
    Tommy Bergh
  • sound editing
    Malca Gillson
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
Falling from Ladders
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