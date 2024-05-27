Canada's Caribbean Campus: The warm seas and shore of Barbados provide an interesting laboratory for the Bellairs Research Institute, a branch of McGill University conducting studies in marine biology. Playhouse in the Park: Children who play in Montréal's parks are provided with variety in their amusement by La Roulotte, a show-house on wheels that brings them a taste of live theatre.
Eye Witness No. 99, Hector Lemieux & Pierre Patry, provided by the National Film Board of Canada