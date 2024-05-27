The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Eye Witness No. 99

Canada's Caribbean Campus: The warm seas and shore of Barbados provide an interesting laboratory for the Bellairs Research Institute, a branch of McGill University conducting studies in marine biology. Playhouse in the Park: Children who play in Montréal's parks are provided with variety in their amusement by La Roulotte, a show-house on wheels that brings them a taste of live theatre.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Canada's Caribbean Campus: The warm seas and shore of Barbados provide an interesting laboratory for the Bellairs Research Institute, a branch of McGill University conducting studies in marine biology. Playhouse in the Park: Children who play in Montréal's parks are provided with variety in their amusement by La Roulotte, a show-house on wheels that brings them a taste of live theatre.

Animals Developing Countries Theater Sciences All subjects
  • director
    Hector Lemieux
    Pierre Patry
  • producer
    Tim Wilson
  • script
    Tim Wilson
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • photography
    Hector Lemieux
    Michel Brault
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    George Kaczender
  • sound editing
    Norman Bigras
  • narrator
    Budd Knapp
Eye Witness No. 99
Purchase options
Also available
DVD

Explore