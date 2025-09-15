Spanish Decoys Curious Ducks: Using a dog and an old Dutch device, the Waterfowl Research Station at Delta, Manitoba, snares hundreds of wild ducks for conservation study. Snowmobile, Winter Transport: New designs in snowmobiles, manufactured in Valcourt, Québec, solve the toughest problems of winter transport. Maid of the Mist: A cruise on the Maid of the Mist takes awed tourists beneath the thundering cataract of Niagara Falls.
Eye Witness No. 69, Grant Crabtree & Hector Lemieux, provided by the National Film Board of Canada