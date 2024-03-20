The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Eye Witness No. 66

Through the Colombo Plan, Canada is helping West Pakistan bridge the gap of centuries of economic adversity, to draft a blueprint for a better tomorrow. In a practical goodwill measure, Canadian planes, Canadian airmen and Canadian map-makers plot out one-third of a million square miles of territory as groundwork for new agricultural and industrial developments.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Through the Colombo Plan, Canada is helping West Pakistan bridge the gap of centuries of economic adversity, to draft a blueprint for a better tomorrow. In a practical goodwill measure, Canadian planes, Canadian airmen and Canadian map-makers plot out one-third of a million square miles of territory as groundwork for new agricultural and industrial developments.

Developing Countries Technology All subjects
  • director
    Gordon Burwash
  • script
    Gordon Burwash
  • camera
    Gordon Burwash
  • editing
    Gordon Burwash
  • producer
    Jack Olsen
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • sound
    George Croll
  • narrator
    Budd Knapp
Eye Witness No. 66
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.