Through the Colombo Plan, Canada is helping West Pakistan bridge the gap of centuries of economic adversity, to draft a blueprint for a better tomorrow. In a practical goodwill measure, Canadian planes, Canadian airmen and Canadian map-makers plot out one-third of a million square miles of territory as groundwork for new agricultural and industrial developments.
Through the Colombo Plan, Canada is helping West Pakistan bridge the gap of centuries of economic adversity, to draft a blueprint for a better tomorrow. In a practical goodwill measure, Canadian planes, Canadian airmen and Canadian map-makers plot out one-third of a million square miles of territory as groundwork for new agricultural and industrial developments.
Eye Witness No. 66, Gordon Burwash, provided by the National Film Board of Canada