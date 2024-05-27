The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Eye Witness No. 48

Modes by Mail: A look behind the scenes shows how mail order catalogues in Canada are serving a growing number of town and country customers. Sentinel in the Gulf: Impressions of the lonely job of the keeper of the lighthouse standing atop "The Rock of Birds," a barren, jagged stone jutting into the St. Lawrence shipping lanes near the Magdalen Islands. School for Test Pilots: In cockpit and classroom at Farnborough, England, Flying Officer Jack Woodman of Saskatoon, a student in the Empire Test-Pilots' School, learns how to test an aircraft's limits.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Modes by Mail: A look behind the scenes shows how mail order catalogues in Canada are serving a growing number of town and country customers. Sentinel in the Gulf: Impressions of the lonely job of the keeper of the lighthouse standing atop "The Rock of Birds," a barren, jagged stone jutting into the St. Lawrence shipping lanes near the Magdalen Islands. School for Test Pilots: In cockpit and classroom at Farnborough, England, Flying Officer Jack Woodman of Saskatoon, a student in the Empire Test-Pilots' School, learns how to test an aircraft's limits.

Industry and Commerce National Security and Defence Foreign Countries Transportation Work and Labour Relations All subjects
  • director
    David Bairstow
  • producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • cinematography
    Gordon Burwash
    John Foster
    Jacques Giraldeau
    Jean Roy
    Grant McLean
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    Marion Meadows
Eye Witness No. 48
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore