Eye Witness No. 48

Modes by Mail: A look behind the scenes shows how mail order catalogues in Canada are serving a growing number of town and country customers. Sentinel in the Gulf: Impressions of the lonely job of the keeper of the lighthouse standing atop "The Rock of Birds," a barren, jagged stone jutting into the St. Lawrence shipping lanes near the Magdalen Islands. School for Test Pilots: In cockpit and classroom at Farnborough, England, Flying Officer Jack Woodman of Saskatoon, a student in the Empire Test-Pilots' School, learns how to test an aircraft's limits.