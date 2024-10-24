The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Eye Witness No. 44

Whittlers' Village: The skill of wood sculptor Médard Bourgault has transformed the Québec village of St-Jean-Port-Joli into a commercial art centre, as brothers and neighbours chip and chisel wooden images for sale. Flying Farmer: Elton Woodside, Prince Edward Island's versatile flying farmer, performs a unique service as he flies a paper route to outlying districts and answers emergency calls. The Children's Own Hospital: A look inside the famous Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto shows how the hospitalization of children for sickness or injury has been robbed of much of its unpleasantness.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Whittlers' Village: The skill of wood sculptor Médard Bourgault has transformed the Québec village of St-Jean-Port-Joli into a commercial art centre, as brothers and neighbours chip and chisel wooden images for sale. Flying Farmer: Elton Woodside, Prince Edward Island's versatile flying farmer, performs a unique service as he flies a paper route to outlying districts and answers emergency calls. The Children's Own Hospital: A look inside the famous Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto shows how the hospitalization of children for sickness or injury has been robbed of much of its unpleasantness.

Transportation Health and Medicine Visual Arts Children and Youth Crafts All subjects
  • producer
    David Bairstow
  • script
    David Bairstow
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • camera
    Gil LaRoche
    John Foster
    Thomas Farley
    Walter A. Sutton
    John Spotton
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    Marion Meadows
  • narrator
    Budd Knapp
Eye Witness No. 44
Purchase options
Licence Information
Already paid to see this film?
Licence Information
Download licence details
Personal & Single-Classroom Use

Who it’s for:

Individuals watching for personal use, and parents or teachers wishing to screen a film for a single class in Canada.

What it allows:

  • Private, personal viewing in Canada and worldwide.
  • Screening the film for a single class in Canada.
  • Downloading and watching offline.

What it does not allow:

  • Screenings or events for multiple classes, school boards, or campus-wide events.
  • Community, public or institutional screenings or events.

Bonus materials are not included with the downloaded film.

Institutional Use

Who it's for:

Organizations, government departments, businesses and non-profits. For other institutions seeking licensing options, please contact info@nfb.ca .

What it allows:

  • Internal screenings for employees, members or patrons.
  • Screenings open to the public on the organization’s premises, with no admission fee and outside the commercial cinema circuit.
Looking to host a one-time public screening instead?

Who it's for:

Public libraries, community groups, NGOs and other organizations wishing to host a one-time public screening in Canada with no admission fee.

How to request a screening:

Complete the “Request to screen an NFB film” form.

For any questions, email communityscreenings@nfb.ca.

Streaming restrictions

Films purchased as downloads (DTO) cannot be hosted on a streaming server without prior authorization.

To request permission to add these films to an institutional or educational streaming server, contact info@nfb.ca.