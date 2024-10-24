Whittlers' Village: The skill of wood sculptor Médard Bourgault has transformed the Québec village of St-Jean-Port-Joli into a commercial art centre, as brothers and neighbours chip and chisel wooden images for sale. Flying Farmer: Elton Woodside, Prince Edward Island's versatile flying farmer, performs a unique service as he flies a paper route to outlying districts and answers emergency calls. The Children's Own Hospital: A look inside the famous Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto shows how the hospitalization of children for sickness or injury has been robbed of much of its unpleasantness.
Whittlers' Village: The skill of wood sculptor Médard Bourgault has transformed the Québec village of St-Jean-Port-Joli into a commercial art centre, as brothers and neighbours chip and chisel wooden images for sale. Flying Farmer: Elton Woodside, Prince Edward Island's versatile flying farmer, performs a unique service as he flies a paper route to outlying districts and answers emergency calls. The Children's Own Hospital: A look inside the famous Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto shows how the hospitalization of children for sickness or injury has been robbed of much of its unpleasantness.
Eye Witness No. 44, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada