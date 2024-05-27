The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Eye Witness No. 38

1952 11 min
Sea-Coast Service: A dental launch sponsored by Newfoundland's Junior Red Cross brings to remote fishing villages expert dental service administered by a husband and wife team. White Water Highways: Lumber from Québec forests reaches the mills in spring via swollen streams and broad rivers. Fun and Fine Arts: At the Banff School of Fine Arts students imbibe knowledge amidst the pleasant atmosphere of the Canadian Rockies. Artists, musicians, photographers, budding actors and journalists have the whole outdoors as their classroom.

Eye Witness No. 38

Details

Sea-Coast Service: A dental launch sponsored by Newfoundland's Junior Red Cross brings to remote fishing villages expert dental service administered by a husband and wife team. White Water Highways: Lumber from Québec forests reaches the mills in spring via swollen streams and broad rivers. Fun and Fine Arts: At the Banff School of Fine Arts students imbibe knowledge amidst the pleasant atmosphere of the Canadian Rockies. Artists, musicians, photographers, budding actors and journalists have the whole outdoors as their classroom.

  • producer
    Gordon Burwash
  • executive producer
    Sydney Newman
  • script
    Gordon Burwash
  • cinematography
    Hector Lemieux
    Walford Hewitson
    E. Wilson
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    Nicholas Balla
    Marion Meadows
  • narrator
    Lorne Greene

Eye Witness No. 38
Explore