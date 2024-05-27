Eye Witness No. 38

Sea-Coast Service: A dental launch sponsored by Newfoundland's Junior Red Cross brings to remote fishing villages expert dental service administered by a husband and wife team. White Water Highways: Lumber from Québec forests reaches the mills in spring via swollen streams and broad rivers. Fun and Fine Arts: At the Banff School of Fine Arts students imbibe knowledge amidst the pleasant atmosphere of the Canadian Rockies. Artists, musicians, photographers, budding actors and journalists have the whole outdoors as their classroom.
