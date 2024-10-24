The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Eye Witness No. 24

The Fine Art of Making Money : In two Ottawa plants we see how new banknotes are made by skilled engravers and pressmen. Sable Island--Graveyard of the Atlantic: Sable Island, known and feared by sailors, is also a place of strange beauty where those responsible for lifeboats, lighthouses, radio and meteorological stations live a lonely life. B.C. Develops Schoolboy Rangers: Training in forestry and fire prevention of schoolboy members of British Columbia Junior Warden Clubs is put to the test as a patrol whips into action to combat a fire started by a careless smoker.
Details

Economics Forestry Children and Youth All subjects
  • producer
    Don Mulholland
  • camera
    John Foster

