Everyone's Business

The Churchill Park Greenhouse Cooperative in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is a small produce business, much like any other trying to survive in a deteriorating economy. What makes it special is that eight out of the nine coop members are handicapped, either mentally or physically. Growing, washing, drying and packing vegetables, handling sales and bookkeeping, paying bills and sometimes postponing their own paychecks in order to see the coop through hard financial times, these determined individuals have found a way to make themselves active, integrated, self-supporting members of society. Theirs is an endeavor to be admired by all audiences.