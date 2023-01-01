Everyone's Business

The Churchill Park Greenhouse Cooperative in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is a small produce business, much like any other trying to survive in a deteriorating economy. What makes it special is that eight out of the nine coop members are handicapped, either mentally or physically. Growing, washing, drying and packing vegetables, handling sales and bookkeeping, paying bills and sometimes postponing their own paychecks in order to see the coop through hard financial times, these determined individuals have found a way to make themselves active, integrated, self-supporting members of society. Theirs is an endeavor to be admired by all audiences.

Credits
  • director
    Mary Armstrong
  • writer
    Mary Armstrong
  • producer
    Andreas Poulsson
    Mary Armstrong
  • executive producer
    Michael Scott
  • cinematography
    Charles Konowal
  • sound
    Donald List
  • editing
    Norm Sawchyn
  • sound editing
    Michael Mirus
  • re-recording
    Clive Perry
    Michael Mirus
  • narrator
    Leslie Hughes
  • music
    Richard Condie
