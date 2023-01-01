Danny and Nicky

| 55 min
This feature documentary offers a comparison of the care of two boys with Down syndrome. Danny lives at home with his brothers and sisters and attends a special neighborhood school for children with disabilities. Nicky lives in a large institution for persons with intellectual disabilities. This film clarifies common misconceptions about intellectual disabilities, and presents an intimate portrait of the families, staff, and communities that come together to assist Danny and Nicky in learning, playing, and living a fulfilling life.

Credits
  • director
    Douglas Jackson
  • producer
    Douglas Jackson
  • editing
    Douglas Jackson
  • executive producer
    Tom Daly
  • photography
    Douglas Kiefer
  • sound
    Hans Oomes
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
    Ken Page
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
  • narrator
    Patrick Watson
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn
