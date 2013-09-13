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Evangeline's Quest

This feature documentary explores the phenomenon of Evangeline, a young Acadian separated from her fiancé during the 1755 Deportation. Evangeline first gained mythical status in an 1847 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow story. Since then, this legendary heroine has lived on in cultures and imaginations from Grand Pré, Nova Scotia, to Louisiana. Evangeline's Quest takes us on a journey through the heroine's own eyes and words.
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This feature documentary explores the phenomenon of Evangeline, a young Acadian separated from her fiancé during the 1755 Deportation. Evangeline first gained mythical status in an 1847 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow story. Since then, this legendary heroine has lived on in cultures and imaginations from Grand Pré, Nova Scotia, to Louisiana. Evangeline's Quest takes us on a journey through the heroine's own eyes and words.

Francophone Communities Literature and Language - Canada Women - Portraits Foreign Countries All subjects
  • director
    Ginette Pellerin
  • script
    Ginette Pellerin
  • producer
    Pierre Bernier
    Jacques Vallée
  • executive producer
    Michel Lacombe
  • cinematography
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
  • animation camera
    Jacques Avoine
  • sound
    Georges Hannan
  • editing
    Marie Hamelin
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Danuta Klis
    Wojtek Klis
  • animation
    Francine Mazerolle
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • voice
    Ginette Pellerin
    Griffith Brewer
    A.J. Henderson
    Ian Finlay
  • music
    Michel Conte
    Michel Seunes
  • participation
    Maurice Basque
    Judith Cowan
    Barbara Leblanc
    Kazuko Ohta
    Déborah Robichaud
    Carl Brasseaux
    Barry Jean Ancelet
    Jacques Chevalier
    Gérald LeBlanc

Education

Ages 14 to 16
School subjects
Diversity - Identity English Language Arts - CanLit History - Canada under British Rule (1764-1867)

More educational content

Evangeline's Quest
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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