This feature documentary explores the phenomenon of Evangeline, a young Acadian separated from her fiancé during the 1755 Deportation. Evangeline first gained mythical status in an 1847 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow story. Since then, this legendary heroine has lived on in cultures and imaginations from Grand Pré, Nova Scotia, to Louisiana. Evangeline's Quest takes us on a journey through the heroine's own eyes and words.
This feature documentary explores the phenomenon of Evangeline, a young Acadian separated from her fiancé during the 1755 Deportation. Evangeline first gained mythical status in an 1847 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow story. Since then, this legendary heroine has lived on in cultures and imaginations from Grand Pré, Nova Scotia, to Louisiana. Evangeline's Quest takes us on a journey through the heroine's own eyes and words.
Evangeline's Quest, Ginette Pellerin, provided by the National Film Board of Canada