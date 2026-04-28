A modern film fantasy that seems to capture the sheer exuberance of motion for its own sake--first of bouncing on a big red jump ball, then of rambling carefree over wooded hills. Special camera effects give the film a surrealistic quality: brightly gowned young women seem to escape the force of gravity in graceful, soaring leaps. Other forms of escape are suggested metaphorically, as when one youth puffs on a mushroom.
A modern film fantasy that seems to capture the sheer exuberance of motion for its own sake--first of bouncing on a big red jump ball, then of rambling carefree over wooded hills. Special camera effects give the film a surrealistic quality: brightly gowned young women seem to escape the force of gravity in graceful, soaring leaps. Other forms of escape are suggested metaphorically, as when one youth puffs on a mushroom.
Euphoria, Arnold Saba, provided by the National Film Board of Canada