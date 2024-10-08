The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Escaping from History

Mexico City--the most polluted and fastest growing city on the planet--is a sobering foretaste of what may await us all. Looking at the effects of industrialization on Mexico, and the impact of its development on the rest of the world, Escaping from History finds reasons for optimism. But it's a tough equation: for the Third World to have more, the First World will have to get used to having less.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Mexico City--the most polluted and fastest growing city on the planet--is a sobering foretaste of what may await us all. Looking at the effects of industrialization on Mexico, and the impact of its development on the rest of the world, Escaping from History finds reasons for optimism. But it's a tough equation: for the Third World to have more, the First World will have to get used to having less.

Developing Countries Economics Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Josh Freed
  • producer
    Marrin Canell
    Catherine Mullins
    Kent Martin
    Bob Culbert
    Mark Starowicz
    Darce Fardy
  • executive producer
    Catherine Mullins
  • co-executive producer
    Stephen Low
  • script
    Gwynne Dyer
  • cinematography
    Georges Archambault
  • sound
    Yvon Benoît
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Osvaldo Montes
  • host
    Gwynne Dyer
Escaping from History
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore