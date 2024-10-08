Mexico City--the most polluted and fastest growing city on the planet--is a sobering foretaste of what may await us all. Looking at the effects of industrialization on Mexico, and the impact of its development on the rest of the world, Escaping from History finds reasons for optimism. But it's a tough equation: for the Third World to have more, the First World will have to get used to having less.
Escaping from History, Josh Freed, provided by the National Film Board of Canada